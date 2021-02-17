The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $5.66bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 20.2% over the previous month of $4.71bn and a rise of 75.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.23bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.13bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.56bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the Germany with 19 and India with 18.

In 2021, as of January, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $5.66bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 74.9% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 44.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.51bn, against the overall value of $5.66bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises by 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost’ $520m venture financing of ROBLOX

4) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

5) Bertelsmann Asia Investments, Coatue Management, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Beijing Calorie Technology for $360m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.