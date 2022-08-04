Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $6.1bn in Europe in Q2 2022

Led by $220m venture financing of Taxfix, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $6.1bn were announced in Europe in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 49.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 40.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.15bn.

Europe held a 25.09% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $24.11bn in Q2 2022. With a 9.17% share and deals worth $2.21bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 432 cross border deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 10.74% over the previous quarter and a drop of 3.46% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 122 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 17.03% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.03bn, against the overall value of $6.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Creandum Advisor,Index Ventures (UK),Redalpine Venture Partners,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Valar Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Taxfix

2) The $210m venture financing of Aiven by Atomico Ventures,BlackRock,Earlybird Venture Capital GmbHKG,Eurazeo,IVP LuxCo,Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab

3) 83North,FTV Capital,Kindred Capital,KKRInc and Notion Capital $200m venture financing deal with Paddle.com Market

4) The $200m venture financing of Nothing Technology by EQT Ventures,GV Management Co,Qualcomm and Tony Fadell

5) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Altimeter Capital Management,Global Founders Capital Management,Greenoaks Capital Partners,Index Ventures,Lightspeed Management Company,Meritech Capital Partners and Northzone Ventures $200m venture financing deal with Personio

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.