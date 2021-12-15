Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $670.1m were announced in Germany in November 2021, led by $125m venture financing of Moonfare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 76.7% over the previous month of $379.17m and a rise of 31.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $510.42m.

Germany held a 4.34% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $15.45bn in November 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Germany recorded 21 deals during November 2021, marking an increase of 61.54% over the previous month and a rise of 5.00% over the 12-month average.

Germany technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 74.4% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $498.62m, against the overall value of $670.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners $125m venture financing deal with Moonfare

2) The $125m venture financing of Razor Group by 468 Capital,BlackRock,Fortress Investment Group Germany,Global Founders Capital,Jebsen Capital,Redalpine Venture Partners and Victory Park Capital Advisors

3) Prima Materia $118.62m venture financing deal with Helsing

4) The $70m venture financing of AnyDesk Software by EQT Ventures,General Atlantic,Insight Partners and Possible Ventures

5) HV Capital Adviser and Stripes Group $60m venture financing deal with Castle Tech

