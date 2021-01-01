Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $751.36m were announced in North America in November 2020, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Commerce Ventures Management, Felix Capital Partners, Itai Tsiddon, March Capital Partner, NewView Capital and Sequoia Capital’s venture financing of Forter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 36.3% over the previous month and a flat growth when compared with the last 12-month average of $971.61m.

North America held a 22.77% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $751.36m in November 2020. With a 94.67% share and deals worth $711.33m, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 50 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 20.63% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. The US recorded 43 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 49.9% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $375m, against the overall value of $751.36m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bessemer Venture Partners, Commerce Ventures Management, Felix Capital Partners, Itai Tsiddon, March Capital Partner, NewView Capital and Sequoia Capital’s $125m venture financing of Forter

2) The $100m venture financing of MindTickle by Canaan, NewView Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Claltech, HV Capital Adviser, Sapphire Ventures, Stripes, Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex Ventures US $60m venture financing of Verbit Software (US)

4) The $50m venture financing of SUdemy by Learn Capital and Tencent Holdings

5) ACVC Partners, Clearvision Ventures, GingerBread Capital, Kapor Capital, KTB Network, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Plum Alley Investments, Radicle Impact, Rethink Impact Management, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Social Capital, Splunk, The Schmidt Family Foundation (USA) and Women’s VC Fund II’ venture financing of Aclima for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.