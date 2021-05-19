The $800m venture financing of MessageBird was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $8.1bn were announced globally in April 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.8% over the previous month of $10.53bn and a rise of 74.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.65bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.73bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.02bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 54 deals, followed by the UK with 29 and Israel with 20.

In 2021, as of April, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $32.47bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 176.6% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 33.3% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.71bn, against the overall value of $8.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $800m venture financing of MessageBird

2) The $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions by BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Lightspeed Management Company, Snap, Tiger Global Management and Twitter’ $502m venture financing of Mohalla Tech

4) The $425m venture financing of Plaid by Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Ribbit Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Spark Capital and Thrive Capital

5) Accel, Amansa Capital, Carmignac, Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii, INQ Holdings, MIH India Food Holdings, Prosus and Think Investments’ venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private for $343m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.