Led by $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $9.6bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 63.3% over the previous quarter of $5.89bn and a rise of 128.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.21bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 28.61% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $33.62bn in Q2 2021. With a 19.13% share and deals worth $6.43bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 286 cross border deals during Q2 2021, marking an increase of 16.73% over the previous quarter and a rise of 46.10% over the last four-quarter average. India recorded 77 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 56.5% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $5.44bn, against the overall value of $9.6bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cross border deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Antara Capital Master Fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, DisruptAD, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, GIC, Government of Singapore, Khazanah Nasional, Qatar Investment Authority, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tencent Holdings, The Carlyle Group, Tiger Global Management, Walmart and Willoughby Capital Management’s $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet

2) The $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions by BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Lightspeed Management Company, Snap, Tiger Global Management and Twitter’s $502m venture financing of Mohalla Tech

4) The $350m venture financing of Think and Learn by ADQ Holding, Eric Yuan, Phoenix Rising Beacon Holdings, The Blackstone Group and UBS Group

5) Accel, Amansa Capital, Carmignac, Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii, INQ Holdings, MIH India Food Holdings, Prosus and Think Investments’ venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private for $343m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.