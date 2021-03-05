Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $97.17m were announced in the in Q4 2020, with $32m Dar Global Investment, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, Sonae IM, Vintage Investment Partners and Viola Ventures’ venture financing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 43.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 9.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $107.27m.

Singapore held a 0.85% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, Singapore recorded 25 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 13.64% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 19.05% over the last four-quarter average.

Singapore technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 70.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $68.3m, against the overall value of $97.17m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dar Global Investment, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Next, Sonae IM, Vintage Investment Partners and Viola Ventures’ $32m venture financing of Cellwize Wireless Technologies

2) The $12m venture financing of Latticex Foundation by Alpine Capital Management, Hash Global Capital, Liang Xinjun and OUE Group

3) Indogen Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners, Korea Investment Partners, Mirae Asset Ventures and Woowa Brothers’ $12m venture financing of EVOS Esports

4) The $7.8m venture financing of Math Global by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital Management

5) Astronaut Capital, Brilliance Ventures and TRG Capital’s venture financing of Centaur. for $4.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

