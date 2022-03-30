Technology industry cybersecurity deals total $3.2bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $3.2bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $1bn private equity deal with Securonix being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.4% over the previous month of $3.47bn and a drop of 64.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.85bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.06% with 95 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 98 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $2.81bn in February 2022.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 53.6% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $1.7bn, against the overall value of $3.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eight Roads Ventures,Vista Equity Partners Management and Volition Capital $1bn private equity deal with Securonix

2) The $250m venture financing deal with BlueVoyant by Eden Global Partners,Eight Partners,ISTARI and Liberty Strategic Capital

3) Cloudflare $162m acquisition deal with Area 1 Security

4) The $150m venture financing deal with Flock Group by 776 Fund Management,a16z,Bedrock Capital Partners,Initialized Capital Management,Matrix Partners,Meritech Capital Partners,Spark Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Advent International,Alkeon Capital,CapitalG,DFJ Growth Management,S Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations,Tenaya Capital and Y Combinator $140m venture financing deal with Salt Security