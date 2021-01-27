Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $4.66bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $3.1bn merger of Line and Shiodome Z Holdings being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.2% over the previous month of $5.91bn and a rise of 24.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.75bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.96% with 81 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 92 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $3.19bn in December 2020.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 85.2% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $3.97bn, against the overall value of $4.66bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $3.1bn merger of Line and Shiodome Z Holdings

2) The $360m acquisition of Avira Operations GmbHKG by NortonLifeLock

3) Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $300m venture financing of OneTrust

4) The $110m venture financing deal of Dragos by Allegis Cyber, DataTribe, Energy Impact Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Koch Disruptive Technologies, National Grid Partners, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures US and Schweitzer Engineering Labs

5) CyberStarts, Index Ventures and Insight Partners’ venture financing deal with Wiz for $100m.

