Total technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $762.09m were announced in North America in February 2021, led by $105m venture financing of TigerGraph, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 0.8% over the previous month of $755.83m and a rise of 25.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $607.32m.

North America held an 80.23% share of the global technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deal value that totalled $949.86m in February 2021. With a 78.44% share and deals worth $745.07m, the US was the top country in North America’s cybersecurity venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cybersecurity venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 27 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 28.57% over the previous month and a drop of 3.57% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 25 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 60.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $461m, against the overall value of $762.09m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tiger Global Management’s $105m venture financing of TigerGraph

2) The $100m venture financing of Secure Identity by 32 Equity, Bond Capital Management, Durable Capital Partners, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, General Atlantic, Liberty Media, LionTree Partners, Revolution Growth and The Partnership Fund for New York City

3) Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, OpenView Advisors, Stripes Group and Vertex’s $100m venture financing of Axonius

4) The $81m venture financing of SRed Canary by Access Venture Partners, Noro-Moseley Partners and Summit Partners

5) Charles River Ventures, Formation 8, General Catalyst Partners, Greenspring Associates (UK), Ignition Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners and TrueBridge Capital Partners’ venture financing of Aviatrix Systems for $75m.

