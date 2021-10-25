Total technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $888.2m were announced in North America in September 2021, led by $200m venture financing of Aviatrix Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 57.3% over the previous month of $2.08bn and a drop of 26.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.21bn.

North America held a 52.24% share of the global technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deal value that totalled $1.7bn in September 2021. With a 52.24% share and deals worth $888.15m, the US was the top country in North America’s cybersecurity venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cybersecurity venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 22 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 12.00% over the previous month and a drop of 29.03% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 22 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 70.5% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $626m, against the overall value of $888.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CRV,Formation 8,General Catalyst Partners,Greenspring Associates,Ignition Partners,Insight Partners,Liberty Global Ventures,Meritech Capital Partners,TCV,Tiger Global Management and TrueBridge Capital Partners $200m venture financing deal with Aviatrix Systems

2) The $159m venture financing of JumpCloud by BlackRock,Endeavor Catalyst,General Atlantic,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Owl Rock Capital Partners,Sands Capital Ventures,Sapphire Ventures and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Bond Capital Partners (UK),Coatue Management,Founders Fund,Index Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners $150m venture financing deal with Persona Identities

4) The $75m venture financing of Corelight by Accel,Capital One Ventures,CrowdStrike Falcon Fund,Energy Impact Partners,Gaingels,General Catalyst Partners,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Insight Partners and Osage University Partners

5) Aleph VC,BlueRed Partners,Greenfield Partners,Greenspring Associates,Moneta VC and Oak HC/FT Partners $42m venture financing deal with Panorays

