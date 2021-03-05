Digital Colony Partners’ $1.25bn private equity with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC was the technology industry’s biggest data centers deal of Q4 2020 as data centers deals worth $2.05bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 96.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 88.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $17.77bn.

In terms of number of data centers deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.57% over the last four-quarter average with 27 deals against the average of 28 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with data centers deals worth $1.61bn.

technology industry data centers deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry data centers deals accounted for 95.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five data centers deals stood at $1.96bn, against the overall value of $2.05bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry data centers deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Digital Colony Partners’ $1.25bn private equity with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC

2) The $360m private equity with Princeton Digital Group by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus

3) Veeam Software’s $150m acquisition of Kasten

4) The $150m private equity deal with The Lifetime Value by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing and ROCA Partners

5) Gigas Hosting’s acquisition of Onitelecom – Infocomunicacoes for $47.42m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed data centers deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.