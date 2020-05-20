Total technology industry deals for April 2020 worth $34.4bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template27_Monthly_4_2020_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 33.8% over the previous month and a drop of 21.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $43.65bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.8% over the last 12-month average with 1308 deals against the average of 1483 deals.

In order to combat the coronavirus, would you be happy to use an app that: Uses Bluetooth to tell you if you're close to someone with coronavirus, but keeps your data on your phone

Uses Bluetooth to tell you if you're close to someone with coronavirus, but keeps your data on a central, government-run server

Uses GPS to track your movements

Any of the above

I would not be happy to use any app that makes use of my data to track the spread of the coronavirus View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $26.56bn.

Technology industry deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 65.3% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $22.47bn, against the overall value of $34.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $13.99bn private equity deal with 58.com

2) The $5.7bn acquisition of Jio Platforms by Facebook

3) Macquarie Group’s $1.85bn acquisition of AirTrunk Operating

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $600.77m asset transaction with NOS SGPS by Cellnex Telecom

5) Aprogen KIC’s acquisition of Locojoy International for $336.9m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.