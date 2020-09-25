Total technology industry deals for August 2020 worth $91.56bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template27_Monthly_8_2020_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 40.4% over the previous month and a rise of 100.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $45.57bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.7% over the last 12-month average with 1320 deals against the average of 1494 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $40.1bn.

Technology industry deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 44.8% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $40.98bn, against the overall value of $91.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hg Saturn Fund, The CPP Investment Board, GIC, TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus’ $12.2bn private equity deal with Visma

2) The $11bn acquisition of Ellie Mae by Intercontinental Exchange

3) Liberty Global’s $7.43bn acquisition of Sunrise Communications

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $5.35bn acquisition of Vertafore by Roper Technologies

5) AVEVA Group’s acquisition of OSIsoft for $5bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.