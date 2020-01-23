Total technology industry deals for December 2019 worth $38.82bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 27.9% over the previous month and a drop of 17.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $46.94bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.4% over the last 12-month average with 1293 deals against the average of 1493 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $17.73bn.

Technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 40.4% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $15.68bn, against the overall value of $38.82bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners’ $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn

2) The $3.56bn asset transaction with Reliance Industrial Investments and by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

3) Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital’s $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology

4) The $2.6bn acquisition of Cincinnati Bell by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

5) Hg Saturn Fund’s private equity deal with P&I Personal & Informatik for $2.21bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.