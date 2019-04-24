Total technology industry deals for March 2019 worth $46.63bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 10% over the previous month and a drop of 20.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $58.94bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 11.01% over the last 12-month average with 1,361 deals against the average of 1,226 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $20.67bn.

Technology industry deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 41.6% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $19.4bn, against the overall value of $46.63bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was NVIDIA’s $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

In second place was the $5.73bn private equity deal with Inmarsat by Triton Bidco and in third place was Uber Technologies’ $3.1bn acquisition of Careem Networks FZ.

The $1.92bn private equity deal with SFR FTTH by Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure Management and Advance Publications’ acquisition of Turnitin for $1.75bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

