Total technology industry deals for November 2019 worth $56.07bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 11.7% over the previous month and a rise of 19.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $46.82bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 6.2% over the last 12-month average with 1399 deals against the average of 1492 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $29.01bn.

Technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 37.2% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.85bn, against the overall value of $56.07bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

2) The $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub by viagogo

3) PayPal Holdings’ $4bn acquisition of Honey Science

4) The $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding by China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment Consulting Ltd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment

5) The $3.1bn merger of Line and Yahoo Japan.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

