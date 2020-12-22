Total technology industry deals for November 2020 worth $107.54bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3.3% over the previous month and a rise of 60.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $66.94bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.6% over the last 12-month average with 1331 deals against the average of 1506 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $62.58bn.

Technology industry deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $65.79bn, against the overall value of $107.54bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Baidu’s $3.6bn asset transaction with YY.com

4) The $3.5bn acquisition of Insite Wireless Group by American Tower

5) Clearlake Capital Group’s private equity deal with Endurance International Group for $3bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

