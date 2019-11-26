Total technology industry deals for October 2019 worth $49.68bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 81.8% over the previous month and a rise of 0.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $49.26bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 4.5% over the last 12-month average with 1551 deals against the average of 1484 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $23.89bn.

Technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 56.04% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $27.84bn, against the overall value of $49.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paddy Power Betfair’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding by Digital Realty Trust

3) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

4) The $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision by Platinum Equity

5) Cellnex Telecom’s asset transaction with Arqvia Group for $2.46bn.

