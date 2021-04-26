Total technology industry deals worth $138.48bn were announced globally for March 2021, with the $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.4% over the previous month of $112.26bn and a rise of 50.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $91.99bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 30.98% with 2266 deals in March 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1730 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $98.68bn in March 2021.

technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 38.4% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $138.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications

2) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

4) The $6.5bn acquisition deal of Auth0 by Okta

5) The merger deal with SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.