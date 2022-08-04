Technology industry deals total $268.8bn globally in Q2 2022

Broadcom’s $69bn acquisition deal with VMware was the Technology industry’s biggest deal of Q2 2022 as deals worth $268.8bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 6.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $286.37bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 15.42% with 5914 deals in Q2 2022 against the average of 6992.50 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $206.91bn.

Technology industry deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry deals accounted for 43.4% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $116.71bn, against the overall value of $268.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Technology industry deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $16bn acquisition of Black Knight by Intercontinental Exchange

3) DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors $11bn private equity deal with Switch

4) The $10.51bn private equity deal for 90.1% stake in Ryder System by HG Vora Capital Management

5) GIC Special Investments,Hellman & Friedman and Permira IP $10.2bn private equity deal with Zendesk

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

