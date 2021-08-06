Discovery’s $43bn acquisition deal with Warner Media was the technology industry’s biggest deal of Q2 2021 as deals worth $356.3bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 20.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 38.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $256.71bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 19.92% with 6147 deals in Q2 2021 against the average of 5126.00 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $230.56bn.

technology industry deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 32.1% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $114.31bn, against the overall value of $356.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition deals with Warner Media

2) The $20.9bn private equity with Toshiba by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS

3) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

4) The $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public by Gulf Energy Development

5) Thoma Bravo’s private equity with Proofpoint for $12.3bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.