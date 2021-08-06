Discovery’s $43bn acquisition deal with Warner Media was the technology industry’s biggest deal of Q2 2021 as deals worth $356.3bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 20.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 38.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $256.71bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 19.92% with 6147 deals in Q2 2021 against the average of 5126.00 deals in the last four-quarters.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $230.56bn.
technology industry deals in Q2 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry deals accounted for 32.1% of the overall value during Q2 2021.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $114.31bn, against the overall value of $356.3bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition deals with Warner Media
2) The $20.9bn private equity with Toshiba by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS
3) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications
4) The $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public by Gulf Energy Development
5) Thoma Bravo’s private equity with Proofpoint for $12.3bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.