Total technology industry deals worth $92.7bn were announced globally for July 2021, with the $15.15bn acquisition of Five9 being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 3.8% over the previous month of $96.33bn and a drop of 12.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $105.57bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 14.60% with 2151 deals in July 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1877 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $59.91bn in July 2021.

technology industry deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 38.6% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $35.83bn, against the overall value of $92.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Five9 $15.15bn acquisition deal with Zoom Video Communications

2) The $6.68bn private equity of Medallia by Thoma Bravo

3) Stamps.com $6.6bn private equity deal with Thoma Bravo

4) The $3.7bn acquisition of Tingo Mobile by iWebb

5) Iliad $3.7bn acquisition deal with Xavier Niel

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.