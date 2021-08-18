Total technology industry deals worth $92.7bn were announced globally for July 2021, with the $15.15bn acquisition of Five9 being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 3.8% over the previous month of $96.33bn and a drop of 12.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $105.57bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 14.60% with 2151 deals in July 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1877 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $59.91bn in July 2021.
technology industry deals in July 2021: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 38.6% of the overall value during July 2021.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $35.83bn, against the overall value of $92.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Five9 $15.15bn acquisition deal with Zoom Video Communications
2) The $6.68bn private equity of Medallia by Thoma Bravo
3) Stamps.com $6.6bn private equity deal with Thoma Bravo
4) The $3.7bn acquisition of Tingo Mobile by iWebb
5) Iliad $3.7bn acquisition deal with Xavier Niel
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.