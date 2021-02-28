Total technology industry deals worth $93.77bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 23.7% over the previous month of $122.95bn and a rise of 11.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $83.9bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.08% with 1449 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1667 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $56.15bn in January 2021.
technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 46.2% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $43.34bn, against the overall value of $93.77bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos
2) The $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU by American Tower
3) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems
4) The $7.3bn merger deal of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition
5) Peraton’s acquisition deal with Perspecta for $7.1bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.