Total technology industry deals worth $93bn were announced globally for June 2021, with the $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 37.3% over the previous month of $148.36bn and a drop of 9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $102.2bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 17.60% with 2125 deals in June 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1807 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $61.47bn in June 2021.
technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 29.1% of the overall value during June 2021.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $27.1bn, against the overall value of $93bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust
2) The $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera by Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc
3) Platinum Equity’s $4.5bn private equity deal with McGraw Hill Companies
4) The $4bn acquisition of 10% stake in Universal Music Group by Pershing Square Tontine Holdings
5) Altice UK acquisition of 12.1% Stake in BT Group for $3.11bn.
