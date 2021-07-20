Total technology industry deals worth $93bn were announced globally for June 2021, with the $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 37.3% over the previous month of $148.36bn and a drop of 9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $102.2bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 17.60% with 2125 deals in June 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1807 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $61.47bn in June 2021.

technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 29.1% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $27.1bn, against the overall value of $93bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust

2) The $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera by Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc

3) Platinum Equity’s $4.5bn private equity deal with McGraw Hill Companies

4) The $4bn acquisition of 10% stake in Universal Music Group by Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

5) Altice UK acquisition of 12.1% Stake in BT Group for $3.11bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.