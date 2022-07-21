Technology industry future of work deals total $2.9bn globally in June 2022

Total Technology industry future of work deals worth $2.9bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the Becton Dickinson and Co $1.53bn acquisition of Parata Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 95.8% over the previous month of $69.63bn and a drop of 66.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.76bn.

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.19% with 53 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 64 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $2.25bn in June 2022.

Technology industry future of work deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five future of work deals accounted for 80.04% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $2.33bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry future of work deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Becton Dickinson and Co $1.53bn acquisition deal with Parata Systems

2) The $300m venture financing of Beijing Megarobo Technology by GGV Capital,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Harvest Capital,Pavilion Capital,Redview Capital,Sinovation Ventures,Starr Capital,Taihecap,U-Member Capital and Yumeng Capital

3) Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors $225m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

4) The $153.44m venture financing of MarketXpander Services by Gaja Capital Partners and Westbridge Capital Partners

5) Grupa Pracuj $123.36m acquisition deal with Softgarden e-recruiting

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.