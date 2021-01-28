Total technology industry future of work deals worth $32.13bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies by Salesforce.Com being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 693.3% over the previous month of $4.05bn and a rise of 800% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.57bn.

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.87% with 62 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 91 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $29.37bn in December 2020.

technology industry future of work deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five future of work deals accounted for 96.4% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $30.97bn, against the overall value of $32.13bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics by Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor

3) CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies

4) The $729.23m acquisition deal of IMImobile by Cisco Systems Holdings UK

5) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ venture financing deal with Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.