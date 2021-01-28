Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $1.88bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20% over the previous month of $2.35bn and a drop of 84.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.29bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.89% with 78 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 95 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with internet of things deals worth $995.46m in December 2020.

technology industry internet of things deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 65.03% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $1.23bn, against the overall value of $1.88bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

2) The $303.05m acquisition of Esas Group by Circet Group

3) Morgan Stanley Credit Partners, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing and ROCA Partners’ $150m private equity deal with The Lifetime Value

4) The $150m venture financing deal of Horizon Robotics by 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)

5) China Cinda Asset Management, Haitong Investment Group, IDG Capital, Jian Xin Jin Yuan Investment, KY Private Equity Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tianya Capital’s venture financing deal with RootCloud for $122.42m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.