Technology industry internet of things deals total $2.45bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $2.45bn were announced globally for March 2022, with Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X $1.38bn private equity deal for 7.5% stake in Splunk being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 76.3% over the previous month of $1.39bn and a drop of 59.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.07bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 27.91% with 62 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 86 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with internet of things deals worth $1.95bn in March 2022.

technology industry internet of things deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 75.8% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $1.86bn, against the overall value of $2.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X $1.38bn private equity deal for 7.5% stake in Splunk

2) The $200m venture financing of Axonius by Accel,Alkeon Capital,Alta Park Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DTCP USA,ICONIQ Capital,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Owl Rock Capital,Silver Lake Waterman and Stripes

3) Coatue Management,Ibex Investors,Intel Capital,Osage University Partners,Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia),Qualcomm Ventures,Samsung Ventures America,SK Hynix,Spark Capital,Sutter Hill Ventures,Western Digital Capital and Xilinx Ventures $175m venture financing deal with SiFive

4) The $50m venture financing of Datagen Technologies by Scale Venture Partners,Spider Capital Partners,TLV Partners and Viola Ventures

5) Battery Ventures,Cisco Investments,Lightspeed Management Company,NeoTribe Ventures,RingCentral Ventures,Salesforce Ventures and Zoom Video Communications $50m venture financing deal with Theta Lake

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.