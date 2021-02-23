Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $9.68bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 305.02% over the previous month of $2.39bn and a drop of 20.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.13bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 15.05% with 79 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 93 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with internet of things deals worth $8.53bn in January 2021.

technology industry internet of things deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 96.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $9.33bn, against the overall value of $9.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund’s $300m venture financing of Didi Chuxing

4) The $154.14m venture financing deal of MEMSIC by Guofang Capital, Olympus Capital, Shaoxing Yuexin Fund and Yunfeng Fund L.P

5) CITIC Securities, Qifu Capital Management, Unicom Capital and Yingshi Fund’s venture financing deal with Shanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management for $107.9m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.