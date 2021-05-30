Total technology industry internet of things M&A deals worth $34.9bn were announced globally in April 2021, led by Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 94.8% over the previous month of $17.94bn and a rise of 126.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $15.42bn.

Comparing internet of things M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $25.41bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $25.41bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of internet of things M&A deals activity in April 2021 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the The Netherlands with two and the UK with two.

In 2021, as of April, technology internet of things M&A deals worth $69.06bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 496.7% year on year.

technology industry internet of things M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things M&A deals accounted for 96.5% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things M&A deals stood at $33.73bn, against the overall value of $34.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $5.43bn acquisition of 81% stake in Intouch by Gulf Energy Development

3) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

4) The $2.8bn acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore by SoftBank Group

5) The merger of Rotor Acquisition and Sarcos for $1.3bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.