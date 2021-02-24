Total technology industry internet of things M&A deals worth $8.41bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 2135.2% over the previous month of $376.25m and a drop of 20.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.6bn.

Comparing internet of things M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.41bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.41bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of internet of things M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the Canada with two and India with one.

In 2021, as of January, technology internet of things M&A deals worth $8.41bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 30.6% year on year.

technology industry internet of things M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things M&A deals stood at $8.41bn, against the overall value of $8.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $23m acquisition of NimbeLink by Airgain

3) AgEagle Aerial Systems’ $23m acquisition of MicaSense

4) The $2.78m acquisition of Shenzhen Inboda Intelligent Technology by Zhong Fu Tong Group

5) Litelink Technologies’ acquisition of 3030 IoT for $0.04m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.