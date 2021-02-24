The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics was the technology industry’s top internet of things venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.23bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 33.9% over the previous month of $1.86bn and a rise of 44.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $852.32m.

Comparing internet of things venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.06bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.05bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of internet of things venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the China with 23 deals, followed by the US with 15 and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with two.

In 2021, as of January, technology internet of things venture financing deals worth $1.23bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 55% year on year.

technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 82.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.23bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $300m venture financing of Didi Chuxing by CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund

3) Guofang Capital, Olympus Capital, Shaoxing Yuexin Fund and Yunfeng Fund L.P’ $154.14m venture financing of MEMSIC

4) The $107.9m venture financing of Shanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management by CITIC Securities, Qifu Capital Management, Unicom Capital and Yingshi Fund

5) CITIC Industrial Fund, Fangguang Capital and SDIC China Merchants Investment Management’s venture financing of Jaka Robot for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

