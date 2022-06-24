Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals total $618.9m globally in May 2022

The $110m venture financing of GreyOrange was the Technology industry’s top internet of things venture financing deal as total deals worth $618.9m were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.3% over the previous month of $827.95m and a drop of 50.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.26bn.

Comparing internet of things venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $269.94m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $178.1m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of internet of things venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the China with 13 deals, followed by the US with seven and the UK with four.

In 2022, as of May, Technology internet of things venture financing deals worth $5.62bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 19.1% year on year.

Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 56.01% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $346.64m, against the overall value of $618.9m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

2) The $80m venture financing of SkySpecs by Equinor Ventures,Evergy Ventures,Huron River Ventures,NextEra Energy Resources,Statkraft Ventures,The Goldman Sachs Group and UL Ventures

3) Battery Ventures,Intel Capital (Cayman),Pitango Venture Capital,Saban Ventures and Vertex Ventures HC $67m venture financing deal with Nexite

4) The $45m venture financing of Dusty Robotics by Baseline Ventures,Canaan Partners,Cantos Ventures ,NextGen Venture Partners (US),Root Ventures and Scale Venture Partners

5) Nanjing Kirin Industrial Investment,National Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Guidance Fund,SAIF,Zhongke Advanced Fund and Zhongke Turing $44.64m venture financing deal with Zhongke Wuqi (Beijing) Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

