Total technology industry internet of things venture financing deals worth $882.25m were announced in North America in February 2021, led by $270m venture financing of Plume Design, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 886.5% over the previous month of $89.43m and a rise of 147.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $356.48m.

North America held a 65.35% share of the global technology industry internet of things venture financing deal value that totalled $1.35bn in February 2021. With a 65.03% share and deals worth $877.95m, the US was the top country in North America’s internet of things venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of internet of things venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 20 deals during February 2021, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a drop of 4.76% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 19 deals during the month.

North America technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 81.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $720m, against the overall value of $882.25m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners’ $270m venture financing of Plume Design

2) The $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition by Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management

3) Bond Capital Partners (UK), Prologis Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management’s $150m venture financing of Locus Robotics

4) The $100m venture financing of SAxonius by Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, OpenView Advisors, Stripes Group and Vertex

5) AirTree Ventures, AngelPad, Bessemer Venture Partners, Emergence Capital Partners, Energize Ventures, Frontline Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Uncork Capital’ venture financing of DroneDeploy for $50m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.