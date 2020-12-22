Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2020 worth $86.43bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2.4% over the previous month and a rise of 96.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $44.05bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $60.17bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $57.7bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2020 was the US with 186 deals, followed by the UK with 46 and Canada with 27.

In 2020, as of the end of November 2020, technology M&A deals worth $564.66bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 83.1% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 75.8% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $65.54bn, against the overall value of $86.43bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Baidu’s $3.6bn asset transaction with YY.com

4) The $3.5bn acquisition of Insite Wireless Group by American Tower

5) Nasdaq’s acquisition of Verafin for $2.75bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

