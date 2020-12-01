Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2020 worth $82.59bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.2% over the previous month and a rise of 110.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $39.19bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $56.1bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $55.67bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in October 2020 was the US with 203 deals, followed by the UK with 44 and Canada with 35.

In 2020, as of the end of October 2020, technology M&A deals worth $471.45bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 66.5% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 79.01% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $65.25bn, against the overall value of $82.59bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advanced Micro Devices’ $35bn acquisition of Xilinx

2) The $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi by Marvell Technology Group

3) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

4) The $5.59bn merger of DouYu International Holdings and HUYA

5) The merger of Nexi and SIA for $5.39bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

