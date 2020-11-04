Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020 worth $257.14bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template2_Quarterly_3_2020_technology_ _M&A_ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 297% over the previous quarter and a rise of 282.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $67.23bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $133.39bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $125.01bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2020 was the US with 529 deals, followed by the UK with 117 and China with 114.

In 2020, as of the end of Q3 2020, technology M&A deals worth $377.44bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 50.1% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $125.06bn, against the overall value of $257.14bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s $40.72bn acquisition of NTT DOCOMO

2) The $40bn acquisition of ARM by NVIDIA

3) Analog Devices’ $20.45bn acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products

4) The $12bn acquisition of TikTok by Oracle and Walmart

5) The merger of Churchill CapitalIII and MultiPlan for $11.89bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.