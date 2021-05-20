Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.1bn were announced in Middle East and Africa in April 2021, led by $880m merger of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 88.8% over the previous month of $10.2bn and a drop of 32.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.68bn.
Middle East and Africa held a 1.67% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021. With a 1.54% share and deals worth $1.05bn, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 24 deals during April 2021, marking an increase of 14.29% over the previous month and a rise of 71.43% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 13 deals during the month.
Middle East and Africa technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 91.7% of the overall value during April 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.05bn, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The $880m merger of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II
2) The $90.24m acquisition of Zap Group by Formula Systems (1985)
3) Nano Dimension’s $59.4m acquisition of Nanofabrica
4) The $17.8m acquisition of Klear by Meltwater
5) Xigem Technologies’ acquisition of 21% stake in Alperton for $1.1m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.