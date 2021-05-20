Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.1bn were announced in Middle East and Africa in April 2021, led by $880m merger of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 88.8% over the previous month of $10.2bn and a drop of 32.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.68bn.

Middle East and Africa held a 1.67% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021. With a 1.54% share and deals worth $1.05bn, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 24 deals during April 2021, marking an increase of 14.29% over the previous month and a rise of 71.43% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 13 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 91.7% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.05bn, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $880m merger of Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization and TWC Tech Holdings II

2) The $90.24m acquisition of Zap Group by Formula Systems (1985)

3) Nano Dimension’s $59.4m acquisition of Nanofabrica

4) The $17.8m acquisition of Klear by Meltwater

5) Xigem Technologies’ acquisition of 21% stake in Alperton for $1.1m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.