Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.5bn were announced in Australia in June 2021, with Sinch’s $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 61.9% over the previous month of $920.15m and a rise of 142.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $613.69m.

Australia held a 5.09% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $29.3bn in June 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Australia recorded 22 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 37.50% over the previous month and a rise of 22.22% over the 12-month average.

Australia technology industry M&A deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.47bn, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sinch’s $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U

2) The $85.25m acquisition of Exetel by Superloop

3) Access Intelligence’ $51.66m acquisition of iSentia Group.

4) The $19.8m acquisition of Panviva by Upland Software

5) Caterpillar Holdings Australia’s acquisition of MINETEC Pty. for $13.95m.

