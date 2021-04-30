Total technology industry M&A deals worth $12.85bn were announced in Europe in March 2021, led by Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.8% over the previous month of $16.65bn and a drop of 30.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $18.57bn.

Europe held a 13.88% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $92.57bn in March 2021. With a 7.89% share and deals worth $7.3bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 232 deals during March 2021, marking an increase of 7.91% over the previous month and a rise of 23.40% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 90 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 78.7% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $10.12bn, against the overall value of $12.85bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ballys’ $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Itiviti Group by Broadridge Financial Solutions

3) The $1.61bn merger of Ajax I and Cazoo

4) The $1.6bn acquisition of Yandex by Janus Henderson Group

5) The merger of Rockley Photonics and SPAC SC Health for $1.2bn.

