Total technology industry M&A deals worth $13.2bn were announced in Europe in August 2021, led by Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock’s $9.06bn acquisition of Avast, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 32% over the previous month of $10.01bn and a drop of 17.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.99bn.
Europe held a 30.70% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $43.03bn in August 2021. With a 23.33% share and deals worth $10.04bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 185 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 19.91% over the previous month and a drop of 6.09% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 64 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in August 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 83.3% of the overall value during August 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $11bn, against the overall value of $13.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Nitro Bidco and NortonLifeLock $9.06bn acquisition deal with Avast
2) The $651.04m acquisition of Sqills by Siemens
3) Swvl $445m acquisition deal with S.L and SHOTL TRANSPORTATION
4) The $428.03m acquisition of Decentric Europe by Northern Data
5) Future $415.86m acquisition deal with Dennis Publishing (UK)
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.