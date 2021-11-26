Total technology industry M&A deals worth $13.9bn were announced in North America in October 2021, led by Zendesk’s $4.17bn acquisition of SurveyMonkey, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 42.5% over the previous month of $24.17bn and a drop of 61% when compared with the last 12-month average of $35.49bn.

North America held a 55.51% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.97bn in October 2021. With a 53.42% share and deals worth $13.34bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 279 deals during October 2021, marking an increase of 2.95% over the previous month and a rise of 1.45% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 248 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 71.8% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $9.96bn, against the overall value of $13.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Zendesk $4.17bn acquisition deal with SurveyMonkey

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions by CDW

3) FirstCash $1.17bn acquisition deal with American First Finance

4) The $1.07bn acquisition of Lucid Holdings by Cint Group

5) AppLovin $1.05bn acquisition deal with MoPub

