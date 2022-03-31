Technology industry M&A deals total $149m in Germany in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $149m were announced in Germany in February 2022, with CentralNic’s $75.2m acquisition of VGL Verlagsgesellschaft being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 87.2% over the previous month of $1.16bn and a drop of 71.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $518.55m.

Germany held a 0.95% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.67bn in February 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Germany recorded 27 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 6.90% over the previous month and a drop of 6.90% over the 12-month average.

Germany technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $148.32m, against the overall value of $149m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CentralNic $75.2m acquisition deal with VGL Verlagsgesellschaft

2) The $60.1m acquisition of Daedalic Entertainment by Nacon

3) Physitrack $13.02m acquisition deal with Wellnow Group