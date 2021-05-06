Total technology industry M&A deals worth $16.98bn were announced in Middle East and Africa in Q1 2021, led by $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 1532.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 1581.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.01bn.

Middle East and Africa held an 8.15% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 6.21% share and deals worth $12.94bn, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 52 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 8.33% over the previous quarter and a rise of 32.48% over the last four-quarter average. Israel recorded 31 deals during the quarter.

Middle East and Africa technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $16.84bn, against the overall value of $16.98bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $4.03bn acquisition of Adapt IT Holdings by Huge Group

3) The $2.6bn merger of ION Acquisition1 Ltd and Taboola.Com

4) The $160m acquisition of Afimilk by Livestock Improvement

5) Rapid7’s acquisition of Alcide.IO for $50m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.