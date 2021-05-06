Total technology industry M&A deals worth $16.98bn were announced in Middle East and Africa in Q1 2021, led by $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 1532.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 1581.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.01bn.
Middle East and Africa held an 8.15% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 6.21% share and deals worth $12.94bn, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 52 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 8.33% over the previous quarter and a rise of 32.48% over the last four-quarter average. Israel recorded 31 deals during the quarter.
Middle East and Africa technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $16.84bn, against the overall value of $16.98bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
2) The $4.03bn acquisition of Adapt IT Holdings by Huge Group
3) The $2.6bn merger of ION Acquisition1 Ltd and Taboola.Com
4) The $160m acquisition of Afimilk by Livestock Improvement
5) Rapid7’s acquisition of Alcide.IO for $50m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.