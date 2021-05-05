Total technology industry M&A deals worth $17.69bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q1 2021, led by Beijing ByteDance Technology’s $4bn acquisition of Shanghai Mutong Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 45.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 41.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $30.37bn.

Asia-Pacific held an 8.49% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 3.19% share and deals worth $6.65bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 438 deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 2.23% over the previous quarter and a rise of 9.50% over the last four-quarter average. Japan recorded 109 deals during the quarter.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 65.2% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $11.53bn, against the overall value of $17.69bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing ByteDance Technology’s $4bn acquisition of Shanghai Mutong Technology

2) The $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)

3) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

4) The $1.4bn acquisition of Magnachip Semiconductor by Michigan Merger Sub and South Dearborn

5) Bentley Systems’ acquisition of Seequent for $1.05bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.