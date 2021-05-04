Total technology industry M&A deals worth $208.44bn were announced globally in Q1 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 18.2% over the previous quarter of $254.91bn and a rise of 26.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $164.9bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $140.61bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $117.59bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q1 2021 was the US with 915 deals, followed by the UK with 204 and Canada with 119.
M&A deals in technology industry in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in technology industry accounted for 27.85% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $58.06bn, against the overall value of $208.44bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry technology deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic
4) The $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU by American Tower
5) Teledyne Technologies’ acquisition of FLIR Systems for $8.36bn.
