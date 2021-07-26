Total technology industry M&A deals worth $29.3bn were announced globally in June 2021, led by Pershing Square Tontine Holdings’ $4bn acquisition of 10% stake in Universal Music Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 71.8% over the previous month of $103.97bn and a drop of 54.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $64.3bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $15.39bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $14.84bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in June 2021 was the US with 248 deals, followed by the UK with 59 and Canada with 25.

In 2021, as of June, technology M&A deals worth $350.51bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 282.03% year on year.

technology industry M&A deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 45.5% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $13.33bn, against the overall value of $29.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings’ $4bn acquisition of 10% stake in Universal Music Group

2) The $3.11bn acquisition of 12.1% stake in BT Group by Altice UK

3) Rockwell Automation’s $2.22bn acquisition of Plex Systems

4) The $2.2bn acquisition of Sykes Enterprises by SITEL

5) Prosus’ acquisition of Stack Exchange for $1.8bn.

