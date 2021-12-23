Total technology industry M&A deals worth $3.6bn were announced in Middle East and Africa in November 2021, led by Vodacom Group’s $3.15bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 431.8% over the previous month of $682.54m and a rise of 89.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.92bn.

Middle East and Africa held an 8.79% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $41.28bn in November 2021. With a 7.63% share and deals worth $3.15bn, Egypt was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 28 deals during November 2021, marking an increase of 55.56% over the previous month and a rise of 64.71% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 14 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry M&A deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.63bn, against the overall value of $3.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Vodacom Group $3.15bn acquisition deal for 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications

2) The $300m acquisition of 27.1% stake in Partner CommunicationsLtd. by Avi Gabbay and Shlomo Rodav

3) Fiverr International $95m acquisition deal for 27.1% stake in Stoke Talent

4) The $74m acquisition of 50% stake in Transguard Cash by Transguard Group

5) OMNIQ $4.14m acquisition of 26% stake in Dangot Computers

