Total technology industry M&A deals worth $3.72bn were announced in the Australia in Q1 2021, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’ $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 200% over the previous quarter and a rise of 402.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $740.81m.

Australia held a 1.78% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the Australia recorded 68 M&A deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 1.49% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.51% over the last four-quarter average.

Australia technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $3.72bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group

2) The $62.28m acquisition of Pentagon Holdco by ReadyTech

3) Keywords Studios’ $46.8m acquisition of 85% stake in Tantalus Media

4) The $46.58m acquisition of Neto Global by Maropost

5) Nacon’s acquisition of Big Ant Studios for $42.5m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.