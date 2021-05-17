Total technology industry M&A deals worth $3.72bn were announced in the Australia in Q1 2021, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’ $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 200% over the previous quarter and a rise of 402.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $740.81m.
Australia held a 1.78% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021.
In terms of deal activity, the Australia recorded 68 M&A deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 1.49% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.51% over the last four-quarter average.
Australia technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $3.72bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group
2) The $62.28m acquisition of Pentagon Holdco by ReadyTech
3) Keywords Studios’ $46.8m acquisition of 85% stake in Tantalus Media
4) The $46.58m acquisition of Neto Global by Maropost
5) Nacon’s acquisition of Big Ant Studios for $42.5m.
